Who will win the 2021 Home Run Derby? Here’s a look at the bracket

DENVER (KDVR) — All-Star Week kicks off on Thursday with local competitions featuring greater Denver youth. MLB Pitch Hit & Run and the MLB Jr. Home Run Derby begin at 4 p.m. at the Assembly Athletic Complex at Metropolitan State University.
One of the highlights of All-Star Week is the Home Run Derby. It will be held on Monday night at 6 p.m.
The Home Run Derby bracket was just released.
Here’s how it looks:
- Shohei Ohtani
- Joey Gallo
- Matt Olson
- Salvador Perez
- Pete Alonso
- Trey Mancini
- Trevor Story
- Juan Soto
Alonso won the 2020 Home Run Derby, cranking 57 homers.