Skip to content
FOX21 News Colorado
Colorado Springs
93°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local
State
National
Crime
Cyber Safe Community
Military Matters
Restaurant Report Card
Coronavirus
Remarkable Women 2021
Top Stories
7 arrested in connection with 2017 kidnapping in Rocky Ford
Top Stories
GM recalling over 400K Chevy, GMC pickups because air bags can explode
Coming soon to a grocery store near you: Palisade peaches!
Virginia father accused of murdering both of his infant children one year apart
Video
‘Bridgerton’ author’s father, sister killed in Utah crash
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Pollen Report
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Kidscasters
Weather Whys
TheWxMeister Wonders
3-Degree Guarantee
Rain and Snow Totals
Weather Experiments
FOX21 Weather Class
Sports
Denver Broncos
Japan 2020
The Garden to Peak Series
Mornings
Live Stream
Texas T-Bone and Famous Dave’s Trivia
FOX21 Birthdays
Pet Pix
Kidscasters
Pledge of Allegiance
In-Studio Interviews
Pet of the Week
Live and Local
Brock’s Breakdown
Features
Contests
Foxy Moms
Community Calendar
Deals
7 Things You Need to Know
Colorado Springs On Tap
Flag Swap and Flag Facts
About FOX21
Our Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
How to Watch FOX21
FOX21 Mobile Apps
Email Newsletters
Connect with FOX21
Advertise With Us
Work at FOX21
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
SOCO CW
SOCO Scene
Switchbacks FC
Loving Living Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
MLB All-Star Game
Undercovers, drones, infrared cameras: how first responders are preparing for the MLB All-Star Game
Video
An inside look at Play Ball Park for All-Star Game week
Video
Who will win the 2021 Home Run Derby? Here’s a look at the bracket
JoJo Siwa, Quavo among stars in MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball game
Video