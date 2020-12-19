McManus sidelined, Broncos activate 31-year-old quarantine kicker against Bills

Denver Broncos punter Sam Martin, left, slaps hands with placekicker Brandon McManus as they take part in drills during an NFL football practice in empty Empower Field at Mile High, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Former XFL kicker Taylor Russolino will make his NFL debut Saturday for the Denver Broncos with Brandon McManus sidelined because of COVID-19 concerns.

The 31-year-old rookie has played in the Canadian Football League and made nine of 10 field goals in the XFL this spring, including a 58-yarder.

The Broncos signed him to their practice squad after their no-QB debacle last month when all four of their quarterbacks were disqualified from facing the Saints, one for having the coronavirus and the others for failing to wear their masks around their infected teammate.

After that, the Broncos decided to cover themselves should either of their specialists end up quarantined, bringing in Russolino, who can punt and kick. He was isolated from the rest of the team until this week, when McManus went on the COVID-19 reserve list as a close contact.

If the game were on Sunday, McManus would have been available.

Broncos running backs Melvin Gordon (shoulder) and Phillip Lindsay (hip) are both active. The inactives are: QB Jeff Driskel, WR Tyrie Cleveland, ILB Mark Barron, DT Sylvester Williams, T Demar Dotson and OLB Anthony Chickillo.

Inactive for Buffalo are: QB Jake Fromm, RB T.J. Yeldon, S Jaquan Johnson (ankle), OT Jonotthan, TE Tyler Kroft and DE Trent Murphy.