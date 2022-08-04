SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ryan McMahon hit a three-run homer off Joe Musgrove and drove in five runs for the Colorado Rockies, who beat Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres 7-3 to avoid a five-game sweep.

The Padres didn’t give the crowd a lot to cheer about compared to the previous night, when a sellout crowd gave Soto multiple ovations in his first game with San Diego since the blockbuster trade that brought him and Josh Bell over from Washington. The Padres won that game 9-1.

Soto had a triple and double and scored one run in the loss.