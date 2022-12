(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The 12u and 13u Colorado Springs Vikings are headed to Orlando, FL to compete for the Pop Warner Superbowl.

Last year, the 13u football team made it to Orlando, being the first team to ever make it in program history. This year both the 13u and 12u teams are going together and it will be the first time for the 12u team.

Both teams will begin competing this weekend and the Superbowl, on December 10th, will be broadcasted by ESPN.