Local student-athletes “excited” to play for CSUP football

PUEBLO, Colo. — On National Signing Day, CSU-Pueblo football signed 35 student-athletes. Of those 35, 27 are from Colorado, and 8 are from the Colorado Springs – Pueblo area.

“That’s how we wanted this done when we first started it,” John Wristen, CSU-Pueblo’s head football coach said. “Start if from our home base and expand it out to the people we really want to be a part of this.”

Wristen was impressed with the interior players that signed this year, saying the group had a wow factor. On the outside, CSUP didn’t have to look far for at least one wide receiver with a wow-factor though. Pueblo South’s Jackson Dickerson helped lead the Colts to last year’s 3A state title game.

“He’s play-maker, he finds a way to win,” Wristen said of Dickerson.” I’ve seen him make some catches. He has what you call the “it.”

Tyler White, a defensive lineman, joins his high school teammate signing with the Pack as well. The Thunderwolves added more local talent on the other side of the ball when Pine Creek center Damon Darling and Spencer Peterson inked his letter of intent to play in Pueblo. Jose Handford of Pueblo County, Jack Helzer and Arthur Braach from Pueblo East, and Makeah Scippio from Harrison also signed with CSU-Pueblo.

“This is our home and you want to build everything around your home and give kids an opportunity to go fulfill their dream,” Wristen said. “Some kids want to stay home, some kids don’t. I want to provide an opportunity for those kids who want to stay home.”