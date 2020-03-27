Local Olympic hopeful looks at positives in Tokyo 2020 postponement

COLORADO SPRINGS – The International Olympic Committee’s decision to delay the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to 2021 comes with both disappointment and relief for athletes across the globe, but Discovery Canyon grad and Canadian Olympic hopeful Lauren Gale is finding the positives in the postponement.

“Honestly, when I first heard the news, it was disappointing and upsetting,” Gale said, who was born in Canada and is a sprinter at Colorado State.

Gale moved to Colorado Springs during her sophomore year of high school, and this year, she was hoping to represent Canada in a relay or even as an open 400 meter runner.

The 20-year-old is still eyeing her first Olympic games, she’ll just have to wait until 2021.

“Everything just changed within an instant,” she said. “Not getting to train with my team, having to switch training plans around for 2021, having to be stuck inside for a little bit and then having access occasionally to a track, but you’ve got to look at the positives and stay happy with it.”

Gale is doing just that, realizing she now has an extra year to train despite the obstacles thrown at her.

“I don’t have teammates to train with obviously,” she said. “They always push me at practice. Because of social distancing I’m not allowed to train with them, so it’s hard training by myself, but I get the workouts done, and I still hit pace every time, so it’s going OK. “

Plus, she’s enjoying some free time, which can be a foreign concept to most collegiate athletes.

“It’s weird. I’ve tried to find stuff to do like play board games with my family. I made a banana loaf the other day. It’s not too bad, but it’s definitely a change,” Gale said with a laugh.