Local former NFL wide receiver coaches at youth football camp

COLORADO SPRINGS — Paul Browning loves football, but his desire to give back to the community makes his time around the game that much more special.

The 2010 Widefield High School graduate and former CSU-Pueblo wide receiver was a great mentor to youth football players Thursday at John Venezia Community Park.

“It’s really important for me, especially, to talk to the kids in the same areas that I was growing up in,” Browning said.

Not only did he pass along his knowledge of football to the next generation, but he’s just as prideful in teaching life lessons.

“It’s so important for us to be here so they can see us and say, ‘I can be a football player, too. I can be successful and achieve my dreams,'” Browning said.

The 16th annual Pro Football Camp was available to kids ages 7-14 in the Colorado Springs area.