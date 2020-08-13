Local bar reacts to Air Force football season postponement

COLORADO SPRINGS — Football fans aren’t the only ones heartbroken about this week’s announcement to postpone Mountain West fall sports.

Not only does it mean no Air Force Football, but it could mean a big hit for area businesses who count on the pigskin in the fall.

“It can be standing room only in here before and after [Air Force football] games,” Megan Allen, general manager of Back East Bar & Grill, said. “It’ll be a weird fall season to not have all the young cadets and the older that people that work and support the students, so it’ll be different for sure, but everything’s been a little different this year.”

The Mountain West is the second FBS conference behind the MAC to postpone the fall season.