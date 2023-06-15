DENVER (KDVR) — The city of Denver will be filled with Nuggets fans Thursday for a celebration of the team’s first-ever NBA championship. A parade will run through downtown, leading to a rally.

Events kick off with a 9 a.m. pre-rally. The parade begins at 10 a.m., running from Union Station to Civic Center Park. The rally will begin around noon, depending on length of the parade, and is expected to last about an hour.

The Nuggets took the NBA title Monday night in Game 5 over the Miami Heat. Denver’s Nikola Jokic was named NBA Finals MVP.

The parade will include players and coaches, the Nuggets dace team, Nuggets mascot Rocky, local leaders, and others.

A large crowd is expected in Denver. Last year, more than 500,000 people are estimated to have been downtown for the Colorado Avalanche parade and celebration for the team’s Stanley Cup win. The crowd topped one million after the Broncos won the Super Bowl in 2016.