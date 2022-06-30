DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche will be celebrating with Lord Stanley at the Stanley Cup Championship Celebration in Denver on Thursday.

We will have special streaming coverage starting at 9 a.m. from FOX31 NOW and you can watch the parade and rally on TV, live on FOX31 and Channel 2.

This story will feature live updates, photos and important information before, during, and after the parade.

Live updates

6:36 a.m.: Ashley Michaels: Happy Avalanche Celebration y’all! Drew Englebart and & I are holding down the KDVR studio while the rest of the team brings you live coverage of the Parade & Rally all morning long. It’s gonna be a great day!! #GoAvsGo#FoundAWay#StanleyCup“

Get live coverage all day from FOX31 and Channel 2.