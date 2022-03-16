MONUMENT, Colo. (KXRM) — The banner-filled brick walls within Lewis-Palmer High School are running out of space.

The Rangers (27-1) picked up the school’s second state championship in the last four years this past weekend, and the team was celebrated by teachers, students and administrators Wednesday afternoon at the gym in which they tallied 14 wins in as many games during the 2021-22 season.

“The attention has been great,” sophomore Damarion Jelks said. “We’ve got a great student section. Everybody’s just enjoying this moment.”

“I think the school is definitely excited that we won it,” junior forward Eli Robinson said. “They were rooting for us all season, so they definitely gave us a lot of props for winning it.”

Jelks and Robinson are two underclassmen who will be called upon to lead Lewis-Palmer’s title defense next season following the departures of the Rangers’ two-leading scorers Cameron Lowe (18.4 PPG) and Brady Jones (13.9 PPG).

Lowe, Jones, Kohl Lander, Mason Huckstep, and Connor Johnson are a part of the 2022 senior class that helped Lewis-Palmer defeat Pueblo South 61-53 in the state title game at Denver Coliseum.

“It was definitely a different atmosphere for sure at the coliseum,” Jones said. “It was loud and it felt good. After winning, it’s just like a dream come true.”

Lewis-Palmer, which has been led by head coach Bill Benton since 2013, has compiled a 152-24 record the previous six seasons.