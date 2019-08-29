Lawsuit by brother of Pat Bowlen to remove trustees from controlling Broncos dismissed

DENVER — A lawsuit brought by one the brothers of late Broncos owner Pat Bowlen challenging the trustees running the team has been dismissed.

Bill Bowlen filed the lawsuit in October in Arapahoe County District Court to remove the three-person trust that controls the team.

The lawsuit made the request “due to their failure to uphold Pat Bowlen’s wishes and act in the best interest of Pat Bowlen, his family and the Broncos.”

It sought to remove Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis, Richard Slivka and Mary Kelly as trustees who control the team.

But on Thursday, a judge dismissed the lawsuit “in its entirety.”

That will allow Ellis, Slivka and Kelly to continue to execute the ownership succession plan that Pat Bowlen set up several years ago.

Pat Bowlen stepped away from his day-to-day operation of the Broncos in 2014 because of Alzheimer’s disease.

He died in June at the age of 75, less than two months before he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The dismissal of the lawsuit clears the way for Pat Bowlen’s daughter, Brittany, to eventually become controlling owner of the team.

Ellis is the point person and represents the Broncos at team meetings and is in charge of day-to-day operations.

Last year, another of Pat Bowlen’s daughters, Beth Bowlen-Wallace, said she wanted to succeed her father, but the trust quickly responded by saying she is “not capable or qualified at this time.”

In October, Brittany Bowlen said she had “ambitions and goals to one day becoming the controlling owner of the Denver Broncos.”

She works at business consulting firm McKinsey & Co. and is expected to rejoin the Broncos’ front office later this year in a senior management position.