Lamar football plays in first state championship in nearly 60 years

LAMAR — For the first time in nearly 60 years, the Lamar football team is as close as its ever been to a state football title. Lamar takes the field against Eaton on Friday for the 2A championship with hopes of bringing home a trophy for the first time since 1961.

When the Savages take the field, they’ll be playing for more than just their own teammates, but also for the community rallying around them.

“It’s been 57 years since we’ve been here. I’d say we kind of owe it to them,” senior quarterback Zane Rankin said.

“It’s insane the amount of support we get and I feel like they deserve it,” senior outside linebacker Devyn Kincade said about the community support in Lamar. “If anyone deserves this more than the players and the work we put in, it’s our coaches and our community, so we’re excited.”

Lamar upset Delta in the last weekend’s semifinal. It was a 7-6 defensive battle that landed Lamar in its first title game since 1963. Lamar’s last state championship was in 1961.

“It’s something else,” senior wide receiver Blake Buxton said. “It’s really cool because it hasn’t been done since the early 60’s, and it’s something I haven’t experienced in my life. It’s really great to be a part of this team and just be there to help.”

Above all, these Lamar seniors know it’s their last chance at etching their name in state football history.

“I trust our team,” Rankin said. “I think we’re going to do it and that’s what I tell everybody else too. I hope they believe in us too.”

Lamar plays Eaton at 2 p.m. on December 4 at CSU-Pueblo.