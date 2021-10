Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper, right, blocks a shot by Chicago Blackhawks center Jujhar Khaira during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KXRM) — Darcy Kuemper made 32 saves in his Avalanche debut to help Colorado take down the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 Wednesday night.

Nazem Kadri, who centered the top line for the Avalanche (1-0-0, 2 pts) in the absence of Nathan MacKinnon, tallied a goal and an assist.

Gabriel Landeskog and Bo Byram also scored once and picked up an assist.

Colorado returns to action Sat., Oct. 16, at home against the St. Louis Blues. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.