Photos: A look back at the 1998 MLB All-Star Game in Denver

DENVER – JULY 7: The National League team stands for the singing of the national anthems during the MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field on July 7, 1998 in Denver, Colorado. The American League defeated the National League 13-8. (Photo by: Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that this year’s All-Star Game will be held in Denver at Coors Field. The last time the All-Star Game was held in Denver was on July 7, 1998.

The American League beat the National League 13-8 in a game where more than 51,000 people attended.

American League second baseman Roberto Alomar of the Baltimore Orioles was named the Most Valuable Player.

DENVER, : American League 2nd baseman Roberto Alomar of the Baltimore Orioles holds the Most Valuable Player (MVP) Trophy at the conclusion of the 1998 All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver, CO. The American League beat the National League 13-8. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO Timothy Clary (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Ken Griffey Jr. and Mark McGwire received the most votes in All-Star balloting the last time the All-Star Game was held in Denver.

DENVER – JULY 6: Ken Griffey Jr. and Mark McGwire display trophies for getting the most votes in all-star balloting prior to the 69th MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field on July 6, 1998 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Who made the 1998 MLB All Star Game? Here’s the roster from ESPN.

Bartolo Colon was the winning pitcher of the All Star Game, according to ESPN.

There are reports that Colon, who turns 48 next month, still isn’t ready to retire. He last pitched in the majors in 2018.

Here’s a look back at more photos from the game: