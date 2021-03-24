Kareem Jackson returns to Broncos on 5-year deal

Kareem Jackson carries the ball after making an interception against the Tennessee Titans on October 13, 2019. (Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Defense wins championships. Just ask the Broncos after the Super Bowl 50 team won the franchise’s third world championship.

Denver took a big step towards that goal Tuesday bringing back safety Kareem Jackson.

The Broncos confirmed the signing in a social media post.

Jackson will play on a reported 1-year, $5 million deal. The Broncos chose not to activate his original contract before the start of the NFL league year, making Jackson a free agent. He originally signed a 3-year contract in 2019 and had been set to earn $10 million dollars in the final year of his deal.

The importance of the safety position doesn’t go unnoticed by General Manager George Paton.

“It’s a space and cover league,” Paton said as the team introduced safety Justin Simmons to a 4-year contract Monday. “It’s such a passing league, and his ability to play the run, play in space, blitz and cover a tight end—it’s huge to have that on your football team.”

The 2021 Broncos secondary reunites Jackson with newly re-signed safety Simmons. With the additions of Ronald Darby and Kyle Fuller at cornerback, along with veteran Bryce Callahan, the Broncos on paper have a promising back-end of the defense. 

Jackson, now age 31, played in all 16 games in 2020, recording 89 tackles, four pass deflections and one interception.

