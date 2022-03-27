ST. PAUL, Minn. (KXRM) — Nazem Kadri tallied a goal and an assist but the Colorado Avalanche couldn’t hold on to a third-period lead, losing 3-2 to the Minnesota Wild in overtime Sunday night.

Less than a minute after Nathan MacKinnon stepped to the defense of Mikko Rantanen and fought Wild defenseman Matthew Dumba, who delivered a high hit to Rantanen as he was entering the offensive zone, Kadri’s 26th goal of the season brought Colorado even with Minnesota.

Midway through the third, the Avalanche scored the go-ahead goal much like how their first goal developed — a few seconds after an offensive-zone faceoff win.

Kadri’s faceoff victory resulted in the puck sliding to Rantanen in the slot, where he slapped his team-leading 33rd goal of the season past Wild goaltender Cam Talbot.

Ryan Hartman tied the game a few minutes later, and Kevin Fiala scored the game-winning goal on the power play 15 seconds into overtime.

Talbot made 40 saves for the Wild, while Darcy Kuemper stopped 26 of 29 shots for the Avalanche.