Justin Simmons signs 4-year contract with Broncos

Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons (31) in the first second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Both the Broncos and Justin Simmons wanted to make it work.

After two franchise tags and a couple of days, the deal is done.

Announced Friday, the four-year contract valued at $61 million, including $35 million in guarantees makes Simmons’ the highest paid per year average of any safety in the NFL ($15.25 million per-year average).

“He is the complete package as both an elite player for the Broncos and a leader in our community,” says Broncos General Manager George Paton. “As a free safety, Justin has every tool you need to be the best. He is a smart, instinctive playmaker who can cover a lot of ground with his athletic ability.”

The Broncos placed the franchise tag on Simmons, calling it a “procedural move” as the two sides worked through a long-term contract.

Simmons, 27, has been a pillar of consistency for the Broncos. His 96 tackles and 5 interceptions earned him his first Pro Bowl nod in 2020. Off the field, he is the team’s Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee for the second consecutive season.

