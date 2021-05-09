Join Air Force grad & NFL player Ben Garland to raise awareness for mental health

COLORADO SPRINGS — May is National Mental Health Awareness Month, and you can join NFL player Ben Garland in a stair climb at the Denver Broncos stadium to raise awareness for youth mental health.

The event is free and open to the public on Friday, May 28 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. Garland is partnering with Children’s Hospital Colorado in the stair climb to teach kids the importance of exercise along with other tools to build mental strength.

Along with Garland, Denver Broncos players, cheerleaders, Miles the Mascot, and Thunder will be in attendance.

For those wishing to attend, you can register by May 20 at Friday Night Lights: Shining a Light on Mental Strength. If you’d like to donate to Children’s Hospital Colorado’s Pediatric Mental Health Institute, you can do so here: https://www.supportchildrenscolorado.org/friday-night-lights.