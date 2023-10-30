DENVER (KDVR) — At least five University of Colorado Buffaloes football players said their jewelry was stolen out of the locker room while the team was playing at the Rose Bowl against UCLA on Saturday.

Coach Deion Sanders’ son, Deion Sanders Jr., runs the social media for the team. During a video posted to his YouTube, Well Off Media, Sanders Jr. spoke to some of the players who said their valuables were stolen.

During the video, one of the players said someone stole his chain during the game. He had just bought the chain the day before.

According to Sports Illustrated, the thieves made off with at least three diamond and gold chains worth thousands of dollars.

City of Pasadena police are investigating the matter, but have not provided further details. Police said there were no cameras in the locker room, but detectives are reviewing the ones around the perimeter.

Coach Prime didn’t address the situation during a postgame press conference. However, he is scheduled for a second conference on Tuesday morning.

CU addressed the issue in a statement:

“We are aware of players having personal belongings taken from the CU visiting locker room during Saturday’s game against UCLA at the Rose Bowl. We are in contact with both the UCLA and Pasadena police. The Pasadena Police Department is the lead agency handling the investigation.”

The Buffs lost to the Bruins with a final score of 28-16. The team has dropped four of their last five and will need to find two more wins if the goal is to appear in a bowl game at the end of the season.