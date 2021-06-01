Jerry Jeudy and the case of the drops: Wide receiver looking to improve in 2nd season

Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos celebrates a touchdown against the New York Jets during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — For most players in the National Football League, the second season is easier than the first. Just ask 2020 first-round pick wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

“This is my second year and I feel like I have learned a lot from my first year,” said Jeudy, the number 15 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. “I know how to overcome whatever I had in past years to make this year better.”

What Jeudy had to overcome – a bad case of the drops.

“I’m so quick to catch and run to hurry up and make a play instead of catching first, then run,” recalled Jeudy who finished with the second-most drops by a wide receiver in 2020 with 12, behind only Diontae Johnson (14) of Pittsburgh. “Just trying to make a play too fast and not focusing on the bigger picture which is catching the ball first.”

Jeudy’s first season as a professional had a little bit of everything. Sure you could see the clear routes and sharp cuts on the field – totaling 52 receptions, 856 yards and 3 touchdowns. But you could also see the struggles – 10 drops and two fumbles.

The low point was in the 15th game last season at Los Angeles Chargers, as Jeudy registered six dropped passes.

“I thought it was going to be a defining moment in his career,” remembered head coach Vic Fangio. “I see a more focused and more diligent receiver on the details. He knows he can’t slack. I see a much more mature guy right now.”

Jeudy saw 110 targets, second-most in his rookie class. Something the second-year wide receiver can build on this coming season.

“I feel like I’ve matured,” said Jeudy as Broncos offseason work continues at UCHealth Training Center. “You don’t know what you’re getting yourself into [during] your first year of doing something.”