Ja’Waun James suffers Achilles injury; 2021 season, contract in Jeopardy

FILE – In this July 19, 2019, file photo, Denver Broncos offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James (70) stretches during NFL football training camp in Englewood, Colo. James informed the Broncos on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, that he’s opting out of the 2020 season over coronavirus concerns. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Broncos offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James suffered a season-ending torn Achilles working out Tuesday away from the team facility.

First reported by ESPN’s Adam Shefter, James’ 2020 $10 million salary for the upcoming season is in jeopardy due to the injury taking place off-site. It’s considered a “non-football injury.”

James signed with the Broncos in 2018 to a four-year, $51 million deal. He missed most of 2019 with knee soreness and opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19. In total, James has played in three games for the team, totaling 65 snaps.

“He’s been here, and he’s been working out,” said the Broncos general manager on April 22. “He looks great, and the expectation is he starts at right tackle and he plays well.”

James’ contract has a potential out in 2022.

As the Broncos roster stands right now, Clavin Anderson, Quinn Bailey and Drew Himmelman could replace James as a starter this coming season.