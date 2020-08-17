‘It was just OK’ Broncos coach Vic Fangio weighs in on first practice in pads

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – It was the first day in pads for the Broncos on Monday, a day when even the most seasoned of veteran is usually excited for. So how did it go?

“It was just OK,” deadpanned head coach Vic Fangio. “It wasn’t as crisp as I thought it would be.”

Part of that is understandable.

“It’s almost been six months,” reminded quarterback Drew Lock. “That was the first pockets the quarterbacks were in, the first time the O-Line has had rushers. Same with the receivers being jammed up (at the line of scrimmage).”

Just five starts into his career, Lock is the clear leader of the offense – a role he started cultivating at summer workouts with teammates that he organized.

“My biggest thing was just being able to call out a play,” the second year play caller said. “I wanted to huddle up, call the play and give them a second (to think about it), then go out and run it.”

You hope that’s given this young offense a head start. It’s certainly helped Luck who’s trying to maintain the proper balance in his approach.

“I’m kind of reminding myself to take the shots when they’re there, fitting the ball into some windows if need be.” Lock said before pausing. “With the understanding that taking care of the ball is the number one thing for us.”

With all the attention being given the new shiny toys around him, it’s easy to forget that Lock is just 23 years old. His maturity belies his age, the question- will the same be able to be said about his game?