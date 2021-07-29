‘I’m just at peace’: Von Miller sets early tone at training camp ahead of 2021 campaign, last year on contract

DOVE VALLEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Earlier this week, Broncos linebacker Von Miller dreamed of walking out of the locker room at camp and doing his infamous clap with the fans.

That dream became a reality on day one of training camp as fans were back for the first time in two years. This moment set the tone for how Miller wants to approach this season after missing all of 2020 due to an injury.

“This is my 11th year in the league, I’ve done a lot of wonderful things on and off the football field,” Miller said. “Really coming into this season I’m just at peace. I just want to play football, I want to be in the locker room with the guys, I want to go out there and just play football. I don’t want to be really worried about sacks.”

Miller also said he’s not worried about his contract, which is expected to expire this year.

“Of course, I want to be here. I want to stay here for the rest of my career,” Miller said “Getting past that is kind of like a release for me. Being at this point where I am now, being able to fight back from an injury, and be back with the Broncos and have another year with the guys. I’m really at peace with whatever happens. That’s where my mind is at.”

With training camp consuming these players for the next several weeks, Miller will have another exciting moment heading his way as he will become a father for the first time in just a couple of weeks.

“I want to play five to seven years, I think I said that a couple of weeks ago, and I have a son on the way.” said Miller. “I really want him to be at an age where he can see me play, and he can know who dad is because you’ve got to prove all this stuff over again. He’s not going to be like one of my teammates. I’ve got to really prove who I am to him every single day and the type of teammate I will be with him.”

Until then Miller will look to continue being the best Denver Bronco he can be.