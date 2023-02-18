DENVER (KXRM) — The 2023 high school wrestling state tournament wrapped up Saturday night at Ball Arena. The Pueblo East boys won the 4A title, while the Discovery Canyon girls (128.0) finished in second place.
The list of champions from southern Colorado are listed below.
|CLASS
|WEIGHT
|ATHLETE
|SCHOOL
|4A
|113
|Zion Mares
|Pueblo County
|4A
|138
|Boden White
|Pueblo County
|4A
|150
|Weston Dalton
|Pueblo East
|4A
|157
|Javani Majoor
|Falcon
|4A
|215
|Thomas Mayer
|Pueblo West
|3A
|215
|Drew Johnson
|Salida
|2A
|106
|Waitley Sharon
|Fowler
|2A
|113
|Traven Sharon
|Fowler
|2A
|120
|Benny Carlos Gonzales
|Rocky Ford
|2A
|126
|Caleb Camp
|Buena Vista
|2A
|150
|Joe Zamora
|Rocky Ford
|2A
|157
|David Arellano
|Buena Vista
|Girls
|100
|Katey Valdez
|Doherty
|Girls
|105
|Alexsys Jacquez
|Fountain-Ft. Carson
|Girls
|115
|Mia Hargrave
|Discovery Canyon
|Girls
|125
|Isabella Cross
|Mesa Ridge
|Girls
|145
|Janida Garcia
|Discovery Canyon
|Girls
|175
|Victoria Guinard
|Discovery Canyon
|Girls
|190
|Taylor Knox
|Calhan
|Girls
|235
|Ciara Monger
|Calhan