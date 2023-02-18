DENVER (KXRM) — The 2023 high school wrestling state tournament wrapped up Saturday night at Ball Arena. The Pueblo East boys won the 4A title, while the Discovery Canyon girls (128.0) finished in second place.

The list of champions from southern Colorado are listed below.

CLASSWEIGHTATHLETESCHOOL
4A113Zion MaresPueblo County
4A138Boden WhitePueblo County
4A150Weston DaltonPueblo East
4A157Javani MajoorFalcon
4A215Thomas MayerPueblo West
3A215Drew JohnsonSalida
2A106Waitley SharonFowler
2A113Traven SharonFowler
2A120Benny Carlos GonzalesRocky Ford
2A126Caleb CampBuena Vista
2A150Joe ZamoraRocky Ford
2A157David ArellanoBuena Vista
Girls100Katey ValdezDoherty
Girls105Alexsys JacquezFountain-Ft. Carson
Girls115Mia HargraveDiscovery Canyon
Girls125Isabella CrossMesa Ridge
Girls145Janida GarciaDiscovery Canyon
Girls175Victoria GuinardDiscovery Canyon
Girls190Taylor KnoxCalhan
Girls235Ciara MongerCalhan