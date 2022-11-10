DENVER (KXRM) — The high school state volleyball tournament, hosted by CHSAA, takes place Thursday through Saturday at Denver Coliseum.

BRACKET THURSDAY MATCHUP SCORE 4A (8) Cheyenne Mountain vs. (9) Pueblo County 3-1 4A (5) Lewis-Palmer vs. (12) Durango 3-2 3A (5) Alamosa vs. (12) Manitou Springs 3-1 2A (8) St. Mary’s vs. (9) Dayspring Chr. 3-0 5A (4) Rampart vs. (5) Grandview TBD 4A (1) Palmer Ridge vs. (8) Cheyenne Mountain 3-1 4A (4) Lutheran vs. (5) Lewis-Palmer TBD 3A (4) Faith Christian vs. (5) Alamosa TBD 2A (1) Wiggins vs. (8) St. Mary’s 3-0 2A (4) Fowler vs. (12) Hoehne 3-0 Winning team in bold