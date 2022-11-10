DENVER (KXRM) — The high school state volleyball tournament, hosted by CHSAA, takes place Thursday through Saturday at Denver Coliseum.
|BRACKET
|THURSDAY MATCHUP
|SCORE
|4A
|(8) Cheyenne Mountain vs. (9) Pueblo County
|3-1
|4A
|(5) Lewis-Palmer vs. (12) Durango
|3-2
|3A
|(5) Alamosa vs. (12) Manitou Springs
|3-1
|2A
|(8) St. Mary’s vs. (9) Dayspring Chr.
|3-0
|5A
|(4) Rampart vs. (5) Grandview
|TBD
|4A
|(1) Palmer Ridge vs. (8) Cheyenne Mountain
|3-1
|4A
|(4) Lutheran vs. (5) Lewis-Palmer
|TBD
|3A
|(4) Faith Christian vs. (5) Alamosa
|TBD
|2A
|(1) Wiggins vs. (8) St. Mary’s
|3-0
|2A
|(4) Fowler vs. (12) Hoehne
|3-0