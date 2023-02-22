UNDATED (KXRM) — The first round of the high school boys basketball tournament began Wednesday, with the 4A, 5A and 6A brackets playing in the Round of 32.

6A BRACKET SCORE (24) Columbine (9) Vista Ridge 49-55 (18) Arvada West (15) Fountain-Ft. Carson 62-69 (19) Doherty (14) Grandview 71-59 (26) Pine Creek (7) Regis Jesuit 48-64 5A BRACKET (32) Gateway (1) Air Academy 27-66 (31) Adams City (2) Mesa Ridge 50-74 (30) Falcon (3) Windsor 6p Thu. (27) Eagle Valley (6) Lewis-Palmer 71-82 (26) Pueblo County (7) Dakota Ridge 30-71 (25) Denver North (8) Pueblo South 28-69 (24) Disco. Canyon (9) Vista PEAK Prep 35-52 (23) Palmer Ridge (10) Thomas Jefferson 41-42 (21) Harrison (12) Montrose 47-32 (19) Palmer (14) GJ Central 67-65 4A BRACKET (23) TCA (10) Sterling 71-59 (21) Middle Park (12) Pueblo Central 47-94 (18) Steamboat Spr. (15) Manitou Spr. 50-47