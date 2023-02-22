UNDATED (KXRM) — The first round of the high school boys basketball tournament began Wednesday, with the 4A, 5A and 6A brackets playing in the Round of 32.

6A BRACKETSCORE
(24) Columbine(9) Vista Ridge49-55
(18) Arvada West(15) Fountain-Ft. Carson62-69
(19) Doherty(14) Grandview71-59
(26) Pine Creek(7) Regis Jesuit48-64
5A BRACKET
(32) Gateway(1) Air Academy27-66
(31) Adams City(2) Mesa Ridge50-74
(30) Falcon(3) Windsor6p Thu.
(27) Eagle Valley(6) Lewis-Palmer71-82
(26) Pueblo County(7) Dakota Ridge30-71
(25) Denver North(8) Pueblo South28-69
(24) Disco. Canyon(9) Vista PEAK Prep35-52
(23) Palmer Ridge(10) Thomas Jefferson41-42
(21) Harrison(12) Montrose47-32
(19) Palmer(14) GJ Central67-65
4A BRACKET
(23) TCA(10) Sterling71-59
(21) Middle Park(12) Pueblo Central47-94
(18) Steamboat Spr.(15) Manitou Spr.50-47