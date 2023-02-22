UNDATED (KXRM) — The first round of the high school boys basketball tournament began Wednesday, with the 4A, 5A and 6A brackets playing in the Round of 32.
|6A BRACKET
|SCORE
|(24) Columbine
|(9) Vista Ridge
|49-55
|(18) Arvada West
|(15) Fountain-Ft. Carson
|62-69
|(19) Doherty
|(14) Grandview
|71-59
|(26) Pine Creek
|(7) Regis Jesuit
|48-64
|5A BRACKET
|(32) Gateway
|(1) Air Academy
|27-66
|(31) Adams City
|(2) Mesa Ridge
|50-74
|(30) Falcon
|(3) Windsor
|6p Thu.
|(27) Eagle Valley
|(6) Lewis-Palmer
|71-82
|(26) Pueblo County
|(7) Dakota Ridge
|30-71
|(25) Denver North
|(8) Pueblo South
|28-69
|(24) Disco. Canyon
|(9) Vista PEAK Prep
|35-52
|(23) Palmer Ridge
|(10) Thomas Jefferson
|41-42
|(21) Harrison
|(12) Montrose
|47-32
|(19) Palmer
|(14) GJ Central
|67-65
|4A BRACKET
|(23) TCA
|(10) Sterling
|71-59
|(21) Middle Park
|(12) Pueblo Central
|47-94
|(18) Steamboat Spr.
|(15) Manitou Spr.
|50-47