DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos are getting closer and closer to a shot at the NFL playoffs. The team has a chance in two different ways.

Broncos’ chances of winning the AFC West

The Broncos beat out the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday while the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Buffalo Bills, meaning these two rivals have a closer record than many predicted before the season.

The Chiefs still have the No. 1 spot in the AFC West, most likely securing them a spot in the playoffs. The Broncos are second in the division, which leaves Denver hoping for a wildcard spot.

But if you look at recent weeks there’s hope for that to change.

The Chiefs have lost four of their last six games. Meanwhile, the Broncos have won five of their last six.

With four games left in the season, the Broncos are only in second place by one loss.

However, the New York Times playoff simulator shows the Broncos overcoming this as a fairly unlikely scenario, with only a 12% chance of it happening.

Broncos chances at the playoffs

The Broncos have another way they could make it to the playoffs, which is getting more and more likely.

The Times’ playoff simulator has the Broncos with a 52% chance at the playoffs as a wildcard team.

Seven AFC teams that aren’t leading their divisions are considered contenders for the three wildcard spots. The Cleveland Browns are closest to securing one of those spots with a record of 8-5.

The other six AFC teams in the hunt are tied at seven wins and six losses. These teams are the Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills.

Of course, things could change with four games remaining, but no other AFC team has a winning record as of Dec. 11