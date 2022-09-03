COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — Jairo Henriquez’s goal in the 55th minute was the only scoring in Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC’s 1-0 win over Phoenix Rising SC Saturday night.

Michee Ngalina began the attack up the field with a pass near the top of the box to Elvis Amoh, who dusted the ball off to Hadji Barry. The USL Championship’s second-leading scorer showed off his own passing touch, finding Henriquez seven feet to the right of the penalty marker before the El Salvadorian’s one-touch blast snuck inside the near post.

Switchbacks FC (16-9-3, 51 PTS) registered their third-consecutive 1-0 result, which followed a stretch of just two wins in 12 games. Colorado Springs is now one point behind second-place San Diego Loyal SC, which lost 3-1 to Monterey Bay F.C. Saturday night.

Switchbacks FC will return to action Sat., Sept. 10, at home against Detroit City FC.