Haviland out as CC Tigers head hockey coach

Colorado College coach Mike Haviland, back, argues for a call against Denver as Colorado College right wing Alex Roos, front, watches from the team box in the first period of a college hockey game Saturday, Feb. 21, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COLORADO SPRINGS — Mike Haviland is moving on from his position as head hockey coach at Colorado College, the school announced on Saturday.

According to Colorado College, Director of Athletics Lesley Irvine and Haviland reached a mutual agreement on Friday. The Tigers won just four games in the 2020-21 season. Haviland amassed a 67-153-22 in sevens seasons at the helm of the program. He led the team to 17 wins in the 2018-19 season when the Tigers claimed the Gold Pan with a 2-1-1 regular season record over Denver and advanced to the NCHC Frozen Four for the time as a member of the conference.