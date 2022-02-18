Hankin hopeful for fourth state title

DENVER — Woodland Park senior Brady Hankin is going for his fourth state title at this weekend’s state wrestling tournament.

Only 29 wrestlers in Colorado have won four state titles. Hankin is set to wrestle at the University of Northern Colorado in the fall and said a fourth title would be the icing on the cake for his high school career.

“I came into high school, my brother was saying I was going to get beat, so it was nice to prove him wrong freshman year,” Hankin said. “It’s cool. It’s something that I never really thought about as a kid and now that I’m here and I’m getting ready to try and get there, it’s awesome.”