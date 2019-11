Air Force quarterback Donald Hammond III threw four touchdowns in a 44-22 win over New Mexico.

Hammond’s 327 passing yards are the most at Air Force since 1976. He also became the first Falcon QB to throw for more than 300 yards since Dee Dowis did so in 1989.

The Falcons improve to 9-2 with their seventh straight win. They host Wyoming next Saturday in the regular season finale.