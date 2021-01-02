Hall of Fame Broncos running back Floyd Little dies at 78

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – FEBRUARY 06: (L-R) members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2010 Floyd Little, Jerry Rice and Emmitt Smith pose for a group photo during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2010 Press Conference held at the Greater Ft. Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center as part of media week for Super Bowl XLIV on February 6, 2010 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Former Denver Broncos running back and Hall of Famer Floyd Little has died following a battle with cancer, his family announced Saturday. He was 78 years old.

His son issued the following statement:

“After nearly a year of confronting, even battling cancer, the beloved hero, brother, uncle, grandfather, father and husband, Pro Football Hall of Famer, Denver Bronco, and Syracuse #44 Legend, Floyd D. Little ran his last mile, gracefully bowed his head, and met his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Floyd Little passed away early in the evening on January 1, 2021 at home in Las Vegas with his wife DeBorah Little at his side. Little, born in Waterbury, Connecticut, was 78.

The family extends their gratitude to all who have supported Floyd Little and his family during this time with prayers, calls, and your heartfelt expressions of love.

Memorial Services honoring the life of our beloved Floyd Little will be announced in the near future.”

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated shortly.