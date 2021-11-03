Hadji Barry wins Golden Boot

COLORADO SPRINGS (Switchbacks FC) — Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC forward, Hadji Barry, sat down to talk about his life story from growing up in Guinea to calling his mom on every game day.

Hadji Barry’s incredible regular season with the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC concluded with the Golden Boot award as Barry equaled the USL Championship’s single-season goal scoring record with 25 goals during the 2021 campaign.

“I’m very happy and thankful for this award because this is a reward of all of my hard work and dedication I’ve put into this season in trying to help the team succeed,” said Barry. “I would like to thank my teammates and coaching staff for all of their contributions to put me in position to succeed this year. Without them, none of this would’ve been possible. The job is not done yet, hopefully there’s more goals out there for me to help this team go as far as possible in the playoffs. That’s the main goal right now.”