Hackett hire makes enticing bid for Rodgers in Denver

COLORADO SPRINGS — Does the hire of Green Bay Offensive Coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as the Broncos head coach plant a not-so-subtle seed into the mind of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers that the Broncos are willing to bring in a guy he’s vouched for on multiple occassions in order to bring Rodgers himself to the Mile High City?

It’s no secret that Rodgers has been unhappy with the direction of the Packers the last few years. When he was asked about his future immediately after Green Bay’s loss to the 49ers, Rodgers mentioned it was too early to discuss all the options. He did, however, say he did not want to be a part of a rebuild.

On the financial side, if Green Bay appears to go that route, then Denver would make a lot of sense for Rodgers. The Packers are currently $47 million over the cap. the broncos have plenty of space with which to work.

The key date to watch is June 1, once that hits, it’ll be more cap friendly for the packers, saving nearly $27 million in 2022 opposed to a little more than $19 million.

The Broncos landing Nathaniel Hackett makes the Broncos the top of the board if Aaron Rodgers were to be traded,” Broncos Beat Reporter for DNVR Zac Stevens told FOX21. “I don’t think this move is going to make Aaron Rodgers demand a trade, but if he was already thinking about demanding a trade and not retiring, then I think the Broncos are number one on the board. Before they hired Nathaniel Hackett, the Broncos would’ve been in the mix, but I don’t think they would’ve been on the top of that list.”

The Broncos have had a top-five scoring defense three times in the last sevens years. The last time Rodgers had one of those on the Packers, he won a Super Bowl.