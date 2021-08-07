Gomber Ks career-high 9, Rockies beat Marlins 7-4

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber works against the Miami Marlins during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Austin Gomber rebounded from his shortest start of the season to strike out a career-high nine and lead the Colorado Rockies to a 7-4 win over the Miami Marlins.

The Rockies used five home runs to win 14-2 Friday night but didn’t leave the yard Saturday. They had four doubles, one by Brendan Rodgers that extended his hitting streak to 14 games.

Rodgers left in the sixth after he was hit on the right hand by a pitch from reliever Zach Pop. The team announced he had a bruised right hand and is day-to-day.

Gomber allowed five hits in six innings and struck out the last four batters he faced.