Going for gold: Samantha Achterberg – USA Modern Pentathlete

Modern pentathlon is rooted in deep tradition. It is an event created by Pierre De Cooperton, who mirrored the events after a soldier delivering a message. For Team USA’s Samantha Achterberg, she would come to embody the full meaning of pentathlete.

“I grew up doing a lot of sports, my dad had me on skis before I was two,” Samantha said.

Her love for sports did not always translate at a high level.

“I didn’t excel in one verses another [sport] I was kind of mediocre in a lot of things,” she added.

After a series of injuries throughout her high school career, a trusted trainer and new mindset would set her up for a journey of a lifetime.

“I really realized that I do have that gift to be able to work hard and push my body in different ways” Achterberg said.

After being recruited by a family friend to try Pentathlon, as a natural born competitor, Sammy jumped at the chance to qualify for an Olympic Training program, but that was the easy part.

Samantha explained, “I had events I was good at, I had events that were challenging to me. That really pushed me in different ways. I was like ‘Hey this could be a potential for an Olympic opportunity.”

The Littleton native took her focus south on I-25. She lived and trained at the Olympic Training center from 2012-2017. Where she earned several wins, but failed to earn a spot on the 2016 Olympic Team. Instead slotted as an alternate, but for Samantha that was not good enough.

Achterberg said, “It crushed me for a while. I cannot keep living in this hole, things happen for a reason. I think I was meant to grow from that, and grow from that experience.”

Just as the pentathlon embodies the journey of a soldier, she joined the United States Army in 2017 and became a solider herself in the World Class Athlete Program.

“Just to be able to represent my country and go out and compete not just for Team USA but also for the Army. It’s been really eye opening. Just going through basic training and it’s just a sense of pride. It’s not easy to go through that, even as an athlete. Our motto for WCAP is soldiers first. So, if we get called, that is our duty and we will have to go serve” said Samantha.

Right now her duty includes focusing on fencing, riding, swimming, running and shooting.

Achterberg smiled and said, “There are so many different aspects of the sports that test not just the physical but the mental aspect. I can run and swim all day, but to me, running and swimming is rhythmic.”

Even with the rank “Specialist, Samantha Achterberg” the fighter instinct for fencing does not come as natural as some of her other skills.

“When I put the mask on, finding that inner warrior, but when I take the mask off I’m still m. I am still Sammy I’m still a nice, sweet person. But when I get on the strip, I am here to win.” she said.

In the coming months, Artcherberg will compete for a place on the 2020 Olympic team. After Rio, her outlook is a little different.

Samantha asserted, “Stay humble and hungry. There are always going to be someone who is better than you. You need to have confidence but staying hungry allows you to stay humble for that next thing.”

Next up, her first chance to qualify for the summer Olympics in Tokyo, the Pan American Championships.

“Just remember that little girl inside that loved just going straight down the ski slopes. I want to enjoy the moment and take it all in. I think sometimes I forget about that” said Achterberg.