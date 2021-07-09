Girls in baseball find camaraderie at MLB’s Girls ID Tour

DENVER (KDVR) — For decades now, people have assumed that girls should play softball instead of baseball.

For players like Brianna Grice, she has been proving that’s not the case as she plays for her high school baseball team.

“It’s hard, because being a female with baseball is tough with baseball being a male sport,” the 16-year-old said. “You have to work harder than the guys to get recognized, but when you get up there, it’s cool, because they start respecting you.”

Players like Grice took their talents to the MLB Grit: Girls ID Tour in Denver. It’s a way Major League Baseball gives girls age 18 and younger exposure to the game.

“It can be lonely out there being the only girl,” said Meggie Meidlinger, U.S. women’s national baseball team member. “So for girls to have events like this and to see that they are not alone, and they have other girls who are playing baseball in middle school and even high school, it’s such an encouragement for young girls to come out and see each other and get to know each other.”

This stop here in Denver is key for these girls, as the top performers will get to move on this summer to other amateur girls’ baseball events all over the country.

“I want to perform well today and get noticed,” Grice said. “My niece loves baseball, so I also want to do this for her. Just that you can do it and just work hard, and you can do anything guys can do and better.”

There’s still so much more to do for girls in baseball, as the push for collegiate programs continues.