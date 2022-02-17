Girls compete at Ball Arena for first time in state wrestling tournament

DENVER — The CHSAA state wrestling touranment began Thursday and runs until Saturday in Denver. This year, the tournament is making way for girls to wrestle in front of the crowd at Ball Arena for the first time ever.

While it may not be the first CHSAA sanctioned girls state wrestling tournament, it is the first time the girls compete while the boys compete.

“At first I was a little intimidated because the last couple of years it’s only been at a high school,” Doherty junior Naomi Kidd said. “To see all these mats, it was really cool.”

Kidd is one of the 160 girls at the state tournament. Doherty is one of several southern Colorado schools representing.

Discovery Canyon sophomore Mia Hargrove is wrestling on the same floor as her brother, Dominic, this year. Dominic is a state champion and wrestling in his senior season for the Thunder.

“He definitely wants me to be the next state champ with him,” she said. “We’re double state champs, hopefully, this year.”

Vista Ridge is tied with Grand Junction for the most girls wrestling in the tournament with seven.