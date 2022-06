EUGENE, Ore. (KXRM) — Air Force junior Sam Gilman set not only a personal-best time of 13:30.82 in the 5000-meter run at the NCAA outdoor championships, he shattered the previous program record of 13:41.26 set by Justin Tyner in 2010.

Gilman finished fifth out of 24 runners in the event Friday night. His previous-best was 13:48.36 at the Iowa State Classic in February 2021.