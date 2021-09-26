Giants hold NL West lead, top Rockies; Belt’s hand injured

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

San Francisco Giants’ Steven Duggar slides past Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz (35) in the ninth inning of a baseball game in Denver, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Giants’ Tommy La Stella’s line drive to right field drove in Duggar. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

DENVER (AP) — Brandon Crawford homered to cap a four-run ninth inning and the San Francisco Giants held their lead in the NL West, beating the Colorado Rockies 6-2.

The Giants have won 15 of 19. They began the day with a two-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers. San Francisco now heads home with a chance to clinch their first division title since 2012.

Giants first baseman Brandon Belt left the game in the seventh inning after getting hit on the left hand with a pitch while squaring to bunt. Manager Gabe Kapler said X-rays were inconclusive and Belt will be reevaluated back in San Francisco.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 