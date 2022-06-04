AUSTIN, Texas (KXRM) — Doyle Gehring tallied seven strikeouts in as many innings, and Paul Skenes and Sam Kulasingam each hit home runs to help the Air Force Falcons to a 5-1 win over the Dallas Baptist Patriots Saturday afternoon in an Austin Regional elimination game.

Air Force (31-28) opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning on an RBI single by Trayden Tamiya, who followed two-out hits by Braydon Altorfer and Jay Thomason with his third hit of the regional.

The Falcons broke it open the following inning with four runs, highlighted by Sam Kulasingam’s first hit of the weekend — a solo home run to right field off DBU starting pitcher Chandler Arnold.

Blake Covin followed Kulasingam with a perfectly-placed bunt down the third-base line and advanced to second base on a throwing error. Two batters later, Covin scored on Skenes’ two-run home run to left.

Jake Greiving’s single and Altorfer’s walk moments later signaled the end of the day for Arnold.

Thomason, who had a game-high three hits in four at-bats, singled off Patriots reliever Brady Rose to bring home the Falcons’ fifth run.

Gehring, who set a career-high with 13 strikeouts against San Jose State in the Mountain West tournament, came up with his second-highest strikeout total (7) against Dallas Baptist and allowed just one earned run on three hits.

C.J. Dornak pitched the final two innings for the Falcons, retiring all six batters he faced.

Air Force will play either Texas or Louisiana Tech in another elimination game Sunday at noon.