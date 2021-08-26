Garry Berry Stadium looks new with remodel

COLORADO SPRINGS — A new era begins at Garry Berry Stadium this football season.

After years of repairing the football field and track surface, a much-needed complete renovation is almost finished. A remodel of this magnitude has never been done before at Garry Berry Stadium, one of the oldest in the state. A new silver turf field, a state of the art video board in the north end zone highlight the stadium’s renovations. It’ll also have handicap parking spots for the first time since being build tin 1959.

The renovation was estimated to take nearly four months, but crews were able to complete it in less than three months.