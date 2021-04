ST. LOUIS (KTVI) -- The parents of a baby born during the Cardinals home opener have named their son after Nolan Arenado, the former Colorado Rockies third baseman who had a big debut with the Redbirds at Busch Stadium.

The mother-to-be was scheduled to be induced on Thursday, and the couple decided to wait to find out if their child was a boy or girl. They had settled on Everlee or Easton as names.