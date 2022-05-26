The 5A, 4A and 3A baseball state tournament continues this weekend. The schedule for the remaining teams in the area set to play Friday is listed below.

5A (6) Vista Ridge (3) Chaparral 11:30 a.m. All-Star Park (Lakewood) 4A (8) Cheyenne Mountain (1) Palisade 9:30 a.m. Mountain Lion Park (UCCS) 3A (7) Manitou Springs (2) University 9 a.m. Butch Butler Field (Greeley) 2A (6) St. Mary’s (3) Rye 10 a.m. Runyon Sports Complex (Pueblo)

The Chaparral-Vista Ridge winner will play either Legacy or Cherokee Trail Friday at 2 p.m. The losing teams from each matchup will go to the elimination bracket beginning Saturday at 9 a.m.

The Palisade-Cheyenne Mountain winner will take on either Northfield or Ponderosa Friday at 2:30 p.m. The losing teams from each matchup will go to the elimination bracket beginning Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

The University-Manitou Springs winner will advance to play either Lutheran or Bayfield Friday at 2 p.m. The losing teams will play each other Saturday at 9 a.m.

The Rye-St. Mary’s winner will face the Highland-Denver Christian winner in the 2A semifinals Saturday at 10 a.m.

4A LACROSSE STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SET

The fourth-seeded Air Academy Kadets and third-seeded Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks will go head-to-head in the 4A lacrosse state championship at the University of Denver Friday at 5 p.m.