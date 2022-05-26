The 5A, 4A and 3A baseball state tournament continues this weekend. The schedule for the remaining teams in the area set to play Friday is listed below.
|5A
|(6) Vista Ridge
|(3) Chaparral
|11:30 a.m.
|All-Star Park (Lakewood)
|4A
|(8) Cheyenne Mountain
|(1) Palisade
|9:30 a.m.
|Mountain Lion Park (UCCS)
|3A
|(7) Manitou Springs
|(2) University
|9 a.m.
|Butch Butler Field (Greeley)
|2A
|(6) St. Mary’s
|(3) Rye
|10 a.m.
|Runyon Sports Complex (Pueblo)
The Chaparral-Vista Ridge winner will play either Legacy or Cherokee Trail Friday at 2 p.m. The losing teams from each matchup will go to the elimination bracket beginning Saturday at 9 a.m.
The Palisade-Cheyenne Mountain winner will take on either Northfield or Ponderosa Friday at 2:30 p.m. The losing teams from each matchup will go to the elimination bracket beginning Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
The University-Manitou Springs winner will advance to play either Lutheran or Bayfield Friday at 2 p.m. The losing teams will play each other Saturday at 9 a.m.
The Rye-St. Mary’s winner will face the Highland-Denver Christian winner in the 2A semifinals Saturday at 10 a.m.
4A LACROSSE STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SET
The fourth-seeded Air Academy Kadets and third-seeded Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks will go head-to-head in the 4A lacrosse state championship at the University of Denver Friday at 5 p.m.