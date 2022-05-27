The Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks obtained their third lacrosse state championship in four years, taking down the Air Academy Kadets 10-5 Friday night.

Cheyenne Mountain finishes the season with an overall record of 16-3. Air Academy finishes at 15-4.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

The St. Mary’s Pirates advanced in the 2A bracket by securing a 7-6 win over Rye. In 3A action, Manitou Springs lost its first game of the state tournament — 5-3 to University — and will play in an elimination game Saturday at 9 a.m.

In the 4A ranks, Cheyenne Mountain finished off an incredible comeback against the top-seed from Palisade, scoring three runs in the seventh inning and six more in the eighth. However, the Red-Tailed Hawks were forced into the elimination bracket after a 13-8 loss to Ponderosa and will play Saturday at noon.

In the 5A bracket, the Vista Ridge Wolves lost its opening state tournament game 11-6 to Chaparral and will play Legacy in an elimination game Saturday at 9 a.m.