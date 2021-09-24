Fox21 Overtime scoreboard highlights: Week 5

DENVER - Governor Jared Polis released the following statement in celebration of National Public Lands Day, encouraging all Coloradans to take advantage of Colorado’s public land.

“Colorado’s public lands are truly our state’s crown jewels. We are also fortunate within our 42 state parks to have over 4,000 campsites and 58 cabins and yurts located throughout the state for Coloradans to reserve and enjoy,” said Dan Gibbs, executive director of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources.