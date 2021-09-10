Fox21 Overtime scoreboard highlights: Week 3

Looking for the scores for tonight’s games? Look no further. This story will continue to be updated as the night progresses.
4A SCORES:
Falcon 21, Brighton 13 [4th]
Windsor 28, Longmont 22 [3rd]
Fruita Monument 47, Grand Junction 7 [FINAL]
Air Academy 53, Palmer 0 [FINAL]
Rampart 55, Liberty 0 [FINAL]
Erie 39, Bear Creek 21 [FINAL]
Montrose 39, Durango 7 [FINAL]
3A SCORES:
Northbridge 21, Greeley West 7 [FINAL]
Mesa Ridge 6, Pueblo East 3 [Halftime]
Summit 25, Aspen 7 [Halftime]
Mountain View 16, Greeley Central 9 [4th]
Cheyenne Mountain 48, Sierra 0 [4th]
Glenwood Springs 21, Conifer 13 [3rd]
Roosevelt 28, Pueblo County 0 [2nd]
Steamboat Springs 21, Middle Park 7 [4th]
2A SCORES:
Classical Academy 49, Harrison 0 [FINAL]
Kent Denver 20, Manual 6 [FINAL]
Centauri 32, Pagosa Springs 0 [2nd]
Eaton 31, Elizabeth 7 [FINAL]
Alamosa 42, La Junta 6 [FINAL]
Palisade 28, Delta 10 [FINAL]
Salida 6, Manitou Springs 3 [4th]
1A SCORES:
Meeker 40, Roaring Fork 0 [FINAL]
Banning Lewis 28, Del Norte 6 [4th]
Buena Vista 35, Bennett 7 [FINAL]
North Fork 21, Monte Vista 0 [FINAL]
Ignacio 40, Trinidad 6 [FINAL]
8 MAN SCORES:
Soroco 66, South Park 6 [FINAL]
Sanford 50, Simla 44 [4th]
Las Animas 20, Sargent 0 [4th]