Fox21 Overtime scoreboard highlights: Week 3

STATEWIDE – The state of Colorado will be offering gift cards and vouchers while supplies last to anyone who gets a first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a participating location. Those who are moderate to severely immunocompromised may also participate in the promotion.

Through Tuesday, Sept. 14, sites with incentives will offer $100 Walmart gift cards while supplies last. The state extended the Walmart gift card incentive because of the program's success, making the last day for the extended program Tuesday, Sept. 14.