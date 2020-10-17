FOX21 Overtime: Friday, October 16

SOUTHERN COLORADO — It’s the second week for high school football for the schools that are participating this fall. FOX21’s Ashley Giovanna and Julia Maguire have you covered for highlights.

Centennial: 17 Central: 9

Pueblo East: 18 Canon City: 21

Air Academy: 0 Pueblo West: 33

La Junta: 7 Pueblo County: 45

FFCHS: 54 Vista Ridge: 28

Discovery Canyon: 17 Lutheran: 57

Rampart: 28 Mesa Ridge: 6

Coronado: 24 Palmer: 19

Grand Junction: 0 Palmer Ridge: 49

Lewis-Palmer: 15 Holy Family: 41

Rocky Ford: 6 Florence: 48

